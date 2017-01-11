Liverpool fans fume after hearing Steven Gerrard chant during Man Utd v Hull

There are few footballers that Manchester United supporters enjoy taking the p*** out of more than Liverpool’s favourite son, Steven Gerrard.

John Terry is perhaps one of them and, erm, nope that’s probably it.

However, it’s only usually during fixtures between United and Liverpool when you hear the Old Trafford faithful signing their own version of the Gerrard chant.

Article continues below

For those unaware, it goes like this: “Steve Gerrard, Gerrard. He slipped on his f*cking a*se. He gave it to Demba Ba. Steve Gerrard, Gerrard.”

The chant is, of course, a parody version of the Liverpool fans’ famous Gerrard chant and a reference to the infamous Premier League clash between the Reds and Chelsea, then managed by Jose Mourinho, at Anfield in April 2014.

Article continues below

Gerrard slipped...

Gerrard slipped over and inadvertently gave the ball to Ba, who went on to score.

Chelsea won the match 2-0 and Liverpool, to the immense disappointment of everyone associated with the club, fell at the final hurdle.

Liverpool fans were fuming with United supporters

Liverpool fans, needless to say, aren’t big fans of United’s Gerrard’s chant and they were outraged after hearing it sang during the EFL Cup semi-final first leg clash between the Red Devils and Hull City on Tuesday night.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter…

Mourinho wants more from United fans for Liverpool clash

The United supporters were fairly quiet at Old Trafford against Hull and, after the match, Mourinho admitted he wants to hear more noise against Liverpool this weekend.

“The game is over, now I think about Sunday and on Sunday I have to do better, the players need to do better and the stadium has to do better,” Mourinho was quoted as saying by Goal.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms