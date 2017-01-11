Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Eddie Hearn reveals how Conor McGregor has inspired him

Eddie Hearn has revealed he is exploring the idea of moving into the world of MMA.

With the demand for mixed martial arts continually on the rise, the head of Matchroom Boxing confirmed he’s been in talks with broadcasters about the possibility of putting on a show.

Hearn admits his "eyes have been opened by Conor McGregor", telling the Daily Mail: 

“It is true, it’s something I am considering. It is very early to say if I will get involved but it is something I am looking at.

“Obviously my company, Matchroom, has extensive and long experience in combat sports through boxing so it is an area we understand.

"At the moment I am talking to a few people and broadcasters to see what is what and whether it is something to get into.”

Although MMA is still relatively new, it is often referred to as the fastest growing sport on earth, with the UFC now pulling in PPV and gate numbers to match those of boxing.

Britain's appetite 

And Hearn pointed to the success of the world’s leading MMA promoter and said he feels there is an appetite for more live shows in the British market.

“Look at how huge the UFC is in the U.S. Personally, I’m not sure if the UFC has fully satisfied the demand in the UK for mixed martial arts.

UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

“For any sport to thrive it has to be driven by talent and personalities and I’m sure they exist. I feel we have a solid relationship with fight fans and while my heart and soul remain in boxing, I think those fans would be interested to take a look if we made a move.”

So, it looks like exciting times lie ahead for British MMA fans with the prospect of an esteemed fight promoter crossing codes.

Would you like to see more MMA in the UK? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Jon Jones
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Jose Aldo

