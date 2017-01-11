Antonio Valencia crossed the ball with his left foot against Hull - Twitter reacted brilliantly

Antonio Valencia has been one of Manchester United’s most consistent performers this season.

Jose Mourinho seems to have converted the Ecuadorian into a solid and reliable right-back that is also capable of marauding forward to create chances.

Valencia has played in 17 of United’s 20 Premier League matches this season and he also played a key role in their 2-0 victory over Hull in their EFL Cup semi-final first-leg on Tuesday night.

Goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini mean that Mourinho’s side have one foot in the final with Southampton and Liverpool vying to also be there.

It was the Red Devils’ ninth victory in all competitions, meaning they’re on their best run since the 2008/09 campaign, where they won 11 games in a row before going on to clinch a Premier League and League Cup double under Sir Alex Ferguson.

While a comfortable win over a struggling Hull wasn’t exactly surprising, there was a moment in the match that caught all United fans by surprise.

No, not Fellaini scoring but Valencia crossing the ball with his left foot.

Often, we see the former Wigan player keen to get to the byline and cross the ball with his favoured right foot and is considered one of the most one-footed players in the league.

However, against Hull, he decided to cut inside his defender and produce a decent cross with his weaker foot - and it wasn’t a bad delivery!

The cross

Man Utd fans react

Of course, the United fans that have watched Valencia play for their club since 2009 couldn’t quite believe what they were seeing and reacted brilliantly on Twitter. Check out the best tweets:

Last month, the 31-year-old signed a new two-year contract at the Theatre of Dreams after his consistent displays this season. Before signing that deal, he explained how he’s improved in that right-back position.

Valencia on his improvement

"I guess I've got to hold my hands up for my first season, when Mr Van Gaal first started to play me more regularly at right-back,” he said.

"I made one or two mistakes in that role and some of those mistakes were maybe down to me not concentrating 100 per cent all the time.

"So one area where I have tried to improve is my concentration and always being totally focused.

"Michael (Carrick) referred to my positional sense, and I have been working hard on where I need to be in certain situations. That, and my concentration, are the two areas I have tried to work on."

