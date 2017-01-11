Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Valencia.

Antonio Valencia crossed the ball with his left foot against Hull - Twitter reacted brilliantly

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Antonio Valencia has been one of Manchester United’s most consistent performers this season.

Jose Mourinho seems to have converted the Ecuadorian into a solid and reliable right-back that is also capable of marauding forward to create chances.

Valencia has played in 17 of United’s 20 Premier League matches this season and he also played a key role in their 2-0 victory over Hull in their EFL Cup semi-final first-leg on Tuesday night.

Article continues below

Goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini mean that Mourinho’s side have one foot in the final with Southampton and Liverpool vying to also be there.

It was the Red Devils’ ninth victory in all competitions, meaning they’re on their best run since the 2008/09 campaign, where they won 11 games in a row before going on to clinch a Premier League and League Cup double under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Arizona Cardinals' brilliant three-word Tweet after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Arizona Cardinals' brilliant three-word Tweet after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

Man Utd fans can't believe what Antonio Valencia did in the first-half vs Hull

Man Utd fans can't believe what Antonio Valencia did in the first-half vs Hull

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

While a comfortable win over a struggling Hull wasn’t exactly surprising, there was a moment in the match that caught all United fans by surprise.

No, not Fellaini scoring but Valencia crossing the ball with his left foot.

Manchester United v Hull City - EFL Cup Semi-Final: First Leg

Often, we see the former Wigan player keen to get to the byline and cross the ball with his favoured right foot and is considered one of the most one-footed players in the league.

However, against Hull, he decided to cut inside his defender and produce a decent cross with his weaker foot - and it wasn’t a bad delivery!

The cross

Take a look:

Man Utd fans react

Of course, the United fans that have watched Valencia play for their club since 2009 couldn’t quite believe what they were seeing and reacted brilliantly on Twitter. Check out the best tweets:

And so on...

Last month, the 31-year-old signed a new two-year contract at the Theatre of Dreams after his consistent displays this season. Before signing that deal, he explained how he’s improved in that right-back position.

Manchester United v Hull City - EFL Cup Semi-Final: First Leg

Valencia on his improvement

"I guess I've got to hold my hands up for my first season, when Mr Van Gaal first started to play me more regularly at right-back,” he said.

"I made one or two mistakes in that role and some of those mistakes were maybe down to me not concentrating 100 per cent all the time.

"So one area where I have tried to improve is my concentration and always being totally focused.

"Michael (Carrick) referred to my positional sense, and I have been working hard on where I need to be in certain situations. That, and my concentration, are the two areas I have tried to work on."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jose Mourinho
Rio Ferdinand
Ryan Giggs
Football
Paul Scholes
Premier League
Antonio Valencia
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again