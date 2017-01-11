Jose Mourinho deserves a lot of credit for guiding his Manchester United side out of what could’ve become a fatal dip in form during the midway stage of the season.

The Red Devils managed just a single victory from eight league matches between October and December but have since embarked on a winning streak to rival the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

United overcame Hull City 2-0 in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final meeting on Tuesday evening to secure their longest winning run since the Scot strung together 11 victories in early 2009.

The result at the KCOM Stadium gives Mourinho’s side their ninth successive win and a commanding sense of confidence ahead of hosting Liverpool this weekend in their return to Premier League action.

However, with United currently in fifth position and five points adrift of their arch rivals, the Old Trafford boss expects taking three points from the Reds will be an extremely difficult task.

Despite his men enjoying one of their best patches of form in recent memory, Mourinho believes the supporters, players and himself must find another level to haul themselves back amongst the elite.

“I think in the first half the players have to do better, I have to do better, the fans – they also have to do better,” he said, as per the Guardian.

“Maybe I didn’t do my job well – maybe I should have brought more tension to the dynamic to prepare the game. The players have to improve, I have to improve, the fans, I’m sorry, have to improve.

“We are responsible for fans’ participation in the game. If we play very well, enthusiastically the fans – they come to the pitch to play with us.

“We have amazing fans, what I feel is Sunday is a special match for us – special match for the Man United fans. So my invitation is don’t come to the theatre, come to play, play with us.”

United haven’t tasted defeat at home in any competition since Manchester City edged a 2-1 win on the second weekend of the league season.

What’s more, the last five Premier League meetings between the Red Devils and Liverpool favour the former with four victories prior to their drab 0-0 draw in October.

