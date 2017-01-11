Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Owen Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has responded to Michael Owen's fat jibe

A handful of former Ballon d’Or winners were at the Bernabeu on Saturday to congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo winning his fourth Golden Ball.

Plenty of former Real Madrid players have won the prized accolade and the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, Luis Figo and Michael Owen were in attendance ahead of their La Liga clash with Granada.

But Owen was involved in controversy following the match when he mocked Ronaldo about the weight he has gained since retiring from the game.

Owen tweeted: "I thought I was putting the pounds on until I saw my old mate Ronnie!"

Owen was then met with a backlash from football fans around the world that were wondering why he decided to mock a footballing legend for no reason whatsoever.

And now, Ronaldo himself has responded.

A lot has been made of the Brazilian’s weight gain in recent years with many referring to him as ‘fat Ronaldo’ to decipher him from the current Madrid star.

But the former PSV, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and AC Milan forward has hit back at his former teammate.

Ronaldo responds

"I am shocked as to how much importance my weight garners in the world we live in. I don't know why it is so important, to be honest." Ronaldo told AS.

FBL-FIFA-AWARDS

Roberto Carlos hits back

But it wasn’t just Ronaldo that reacted to Owen’s jibe. Another one of their former teammates, Roberto Carlos, has also responded.

"I don't like these type of jokes. Ronaldo is a very good friend of mine and we have to be careful. The thing about Ronaldo is not about his body, it's his heart, he has a very big heart,” Carlos said.

FBL-FIFA-AWARDS

There’s very little doubt that Owen will now be seriously regretting his ‘joke’ about the legendary Ronaldo.

