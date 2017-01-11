Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are undoubtedly alike when it comes to success on the golf course.

With 23 majors and 110 wins between them, the pair share their wholehearted passion for the game, as well as their drive and determination to succeed.

Though, somewhat surprisingly, it appears their tracks couldn't be more different.

Article continues below

Speaking to the Irish Independant, McIlroy spoke of how he couldn't adapt to Woods' lifestyle, even if it brought him the success of the American superstar.

"I've seen what his life is like in Florida," McIlroy said.

Article continues below

"I've played golf with him and said: 'What are you doing tonight? Do you want to come and have dinner with us?

"And he can't. He just can't. And for me that's unfathomable. I could not live like that.

"If someone was to say, 'You can have 14 majors and 70 wins but have to deal with that, or nine majors and 40 wins and stay somewhat the same as you are', I'd take the second option all day."

For McIlroy, golf is seen as a passion, a love, and something he enjoys doing.

The Irishman clearly believes Woods overextends himself, citing his insomnia as a result of the endless hours the American spends working on his game.

"He's an intriguing character because you could spend two hours in his company and see four different sides to him," McIlroy said.

"When he's comfortable and he trusts you — and his trust (sensitivity) is way (higher) than mine — he's great. He's thoughtful. He's smart. He reads. He can't sleep so that's all he does — he reads stuff and educates himself on everything.

"But, he struggles to sleep, which I think is an effect of overtraining, so I tell him to calm down sometimes. He'd be texting me at four o'clock in the morning: 'Up lifting. What are you doing?'"

Here we are presented with two far differing perspectives from two sporting outcomes.

Woods' success comes through hard graft, whilst McIlroy just gives his all when necessary and emanates his passion for golf into his matches.

Whether Woods enhances his game through his intense training, or merely deteriorates his health and spirit is surely a matter of opinion.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms