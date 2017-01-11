Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

In partnership with Golfing World Golfing World

Golf

Two sporting icons.

Rory McIlroy critical of Tiger Woods' rigorous training regime

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are undoubtedly alike when it comes to success on the golf course.

With 23 majors and 110 wins between them, the pair share their wholehearted passion for the game, as well as their drive and determination to succeed.

Though, somewhat surprisingly, it appears their tracks couldn't be more different.

Article continues below

Speaking to the Irish Independant, McIlroy spoke of how he couldn't adapt to Woods' lifestyle, even if it brought him the success of the American superstar.

"I've seen what his life is like in Florida," McIlroy said.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Arizona Cardinals' brilliant three-word Tweet after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Arizona Cardinals' brilliant three-word Tweet after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

Man Utd fans can't believe what Antonio Valencia did in the first-half vs Hull

Man Utd fans can't believe what Antonio Valencia did in the first-half vs Hull

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

"I've played golf with him and said: 'What are you doing tonight? Do you want to come and have dinner with us?

"And he can't. He just can't. And for me that's unfathomable. I could not live like that.

"If someone was to say, 'You can have 14 majors and 70 wins but have to deal with that, or nine majors and 40 wins and stay somewhat the same as you are', I'd take the second option all day."

For McIlroy, golf is seen as a passion, a love, and something he enjoys doing.

BMW South African Open Championship - Previews

The Irishman clearly believes Woods overextends himself, citing his insomnia as a result of the endless hours the American spends working on his game.

"He's an intriguing character because you could spend two hours in his company and see four different sides to him," McIlroy said.

"When he's comfortable and he trusts you — and his trust (sensitivity) is way (higher) than mine — he's great. He's thoughtful. He's smart. He reads. He can't sleep so that's all he does — he reads stuff and educates himself on everything.

"But, he struggles to sleep, which I think is an effect of overtraining, so I tell him to calm down sometimes. He'd be texting me at four o'clock in the morning: 'Up lifting. What are you doing?'"

Hero World Challenge - Final Round

Here we are presented with two far differing perspectives from two sporting outcomes.

Woods' success comes through hard graft, whilst McIlroy just gives his all when necessary and emanates his passion for golf into his matches.

Whether Woods enhances his game through his intense training, or merely deteriorates his health and spirit is surely a matter of opinion.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Justin Rose
Tiger Woods
Golf
US Open Golf
Rory McIlroy
Phil Mickleson
Ryder Cup

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again