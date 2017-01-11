No one can deny Wayne Rooney is one of the greatest players the Premier League has ever seen.

The Manchester United star has experienced ups and downs throughout his 12 years at Old Trafford – arguably never more so than the first half of this season.

His failure to convince Jose Mourinho he should be in his starting line-up during the early stages of the campaign indicated Rooney may have run his race at the highest level.

But the 31-year-old has reminded his critics why he deserves to be recognised as a Premier League legend after drawing level with Sir Bobby Charlton as the Red Devils’ leading all-time goalscorer.

Rooney netted his 249th goal for United as they romped to a 4-0 victory over Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday and set up yesterday’s visit from Hull as the perfect chance to secure top spot.

However, with 1-0 up and dominating the visitors 15 minutes into the second half, the England captain’s opportunity to claim the prestigious accolade was cut short by his manager.

Mourinho called upon Anthony Martial to replace his skipper just prior to the hour mark in a decision that United legend Phil Neville says gives Rooney every right to be angry with the Portuguese.

As per the Daily Star, Neville told Sky Sports: “I think he will be disappointed to come off so early in the game.

“We were waiting for him to break the record.

“Maybe Sunday is his moment – against Liverpool, the team as an Evertonian and a Manchester United player.”

It is hard to imagine a more fitting stage for Rooney to shatter the record than at Old Trafford against the Merseysiders.

Then again, with only six goals in 22 appearances against the Reds, his less than prolific record against Liverpool perhaps suggests he could be kept waiting beyond next Sunday.

Rooney has never been a selfish player, though, and the prospect of making up ground on United’s fiercest rivals would surely be a just reward for giving his all at the weekend.

Victory in what would be Rooney’s first Premier League outing of 2017 will see Mourinho’s men close the gap between themselves and the second-placed Anfield outfit to just two points.

