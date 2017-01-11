You’d be forgiven for thinking that footballing legend Ronaldinho has already retired from the beautiful game.

The 36-year-old Brazilian hasn’t had a club since leaving Fluminense in September 2015 after making just seven appearances.

The former Ballon d’Or winner has recently shown everyone that he’s still got plenty of ability in various charity matches from around the world. And, while he hasn’t officially announced his retirement, there wasn’t really an expectation that he would join another club.

There were numerous rumours linking him with a move to Brazilian side Chapecoense after their devastating plane crash late last year. While that move hasn’t materialised, there is a possibility of him signing for a new club almost 18 months since leaving Fluminense.

That’s because, according to the president of Uruguayan side Club Nacional de Football, they are in talks of signing the superstar.

Ronaldinho's next club

“We are trying, even though it’s difficult. We have been in talks for the past 20 days,” Jose Luis Roridguez told Radio 1010 on Monday, per Dream Team.

“We are trying to attract sponsors to make it feasible.

“Despite having played only a handful of friendly matches in the past 15 months, Ronaldinho can still contribute on the pitch.”

The end to his incredible career?

Having played in Brazil, France, Spain, Italy and Mexico - a move to Uruguay would represent Ronaldinho’s sixth different country and his ninth club is an incredible career.

In Europe, Ronaldinho won two La Ligas and a Champions League with Barcelona, while he also lifted the Serie A trophy with Milan.

For Brazil, Ronaldinho won the Copa America, the World Cup and the Confederations Cup during his 97 caps for La Selecao.

While it will be great to see Ronaldinho back playing professional football, all English fans would dearly love the chance to see him grace the Premier League.

If a 35-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic can come to the Premier League and tear it up, surely a 36-year-old Ronaldinho can do a job.

Anyone fancy taking a chance on him?

