Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

The former champion was injured in a sparring session last year.

Nick Blackwell unable to walk and remains a year away from full recovery

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Former British boxer Nick Blackwell is unable to walk and still 12 months away from a full recovery following injuries sustained in a sparring season.

The 26-year-old was forced into retirement last year after suffering severe head injuries in a fight against Chris Eubank Jr in March.

The bout ended in the 10th round following an assessment from the ringside doctor who deemed Blackwell unable to continue.  

Article continues below

The Brit lost his middleweight championship belt before being taken to hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering bleeding of the skull.  

Despite these serious injuries, Blackwell continued to express a desire to be involved in the sport in some capacity and obtained a boxing trainers licence in October 2016. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Arizona Cardinals' brilliant three-word Tweet after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Arizona Cardinals' brilliant three-word Tweet after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

Man Utd fans can't believe what Antonio Valencia did in the first-half vs Hull

Man Utd fans can't believe what Antonio Valencia did in the first-half vs Hull

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

However, he was left in another coma following a sparring session in November which also required an operation to reduce swelling on his brain.

Blackwell's condition is said to be improving, but he faces a long road to recovery.   

A hearing into the sparring session, which was believed to be unsanctioned, will take place on Wednesday. The British Boxing Board of Control had asked Blackwell to attend, but he is too unwell to do so.    

The Brit's former trainer Gary Lockett believes that he got back into the ring because he couldn't let go.

Boxing at O2 Arena

According to the Mirror, Lockett said: "We thought that was all going very well and while we knew Nick missed boxing, we obviously didn't realise the extent to which he missed it.

"Nick has been a fool for what he has done, but we won't stop caring about him because of that and everyone is behind him with his recovery."

Blackwell's passion for boxing is clear to see, but the dangers of the sport have also been highlighted.

With the former champion apparently a year away from full recovery, it's unclear if he will be able to fulfil his desire to remain a part of the boxing world.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again