Former British boxer Nick Blackwell is unable to walk and still 12 months away from a full recovery following injuries sustained in a sparring season.

The 26-year-old was forced into retirement last year after suffering severe head injuries in a fight against Chris Eubank Jr in March.

The bout ended in the 10th round following an assessment from the ringside doctor who deemed Blackwell unable to continue.

The Brit lost his middleweight championship belt before being taken to hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering bleeding of the skull.

Despite these serious injuries, Blackwell continued to express a desire to be involved in the sport in some capacity and obtained a boxing trainers licence in October 2016.

However, he was left in another coma following a sparring session in November which also required an operation to reduce swelling on his brain.

Blackwell's condition is said to be improving, but he faces a long road to recovery.

A hearing into the sparring session, which was believed to be unsanctioned, will take place on Wednesday. The British Boxing Board of Control had asked Blackwell to attend, but he is too unwell to do so.

The Brit's former trainer Gary Lockett believes that he got back into the ring because he couldn't let go.

According to the Mirror, Lockett said: "We thought that was all going very well and while we knew Nick missed boxing, we obviously didn't realise the extent to which he missed it.

"Nick has been a fool for what he has done, but we won't stop caring about him because of that and everyone is behind him with his recovery."

Blackwell's passion for boxing is clear to see, but the dangers of the sport have also been highlighted.

With the former champion apparently a year away from full recovery, it's unclear if he will be able to fulfil his desire to remain a part of the boxing world.

