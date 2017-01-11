Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Gerard Pique.

Gerard Pique reacted angrily to referee denying second penalty vs Villarreal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Much has been made of Gerard Pique's on-pitch outburst during Barcelona's controversial 1-1 draw with Villarreal on Sunday.

Lionel Messi's last-minute free-kick salvaged a draw at El Madrigal but only after the Catalonians were denied two clear-cut penalties by the referee.

Villarreal's Bruno Soriano appeared to handle the ball not once, but twice, in his own area and got away with both, much to the frustration of Barcelona's players.

Article continues below

No one was more livid than Pique, though, with the 29-year-old suggesting Spanish referees are bias towards Real Madrid after the game.

He told Marca: "There were two very clear handballs by Bruno. I have also seen [Javier] Mascherano's, but we speak of intentions.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Arizona Cardinals' brilliant three-word Tweet after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Arizona Cardinals' brilliant three-word Tweet after Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary TD

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Randy Orton destroys Conor McGregor with brutal joke on Twitter - fans react

Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

Future Hall of Famer confirms he will enter 2017 Royal Rumble

Man Utd fans can't believe what Antonio Valencia did in the first-half vs Hull

Man Utd fans can't believe what Antonio Valencia did in the first-half vs Hull

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

"The referees? You saw it. Each week they give me more reasons. It's very clear what has happened today on the pitch so there is no need to say anything else."

Pique vented his anger on the football pitch by shouting "you've seen it? You, yes, you" at La Liga president Javier Tebas as he walked down the tunnel.

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

It turns out the Spain international launched an attack on referee Ignacio Iglesias, too, after the official denied Barcelona their second penalty shout.

In the footage below at 0:36, Pique can be seen remonstrating with Iglesias and sharing a few angry words.

Iglesias, as you might expect, was having none of it, but it's now been revealed exactly what Pique said to the Spanish official.

As translated by Marca, he said: "You can give them the three points and we won't have to play anymore."

FC Barcelona v Malaga CF - La Liga

Pique could now face retrospective punishment for not only accusing Spanish referees of being anti-Barcelona, but also for taunting Iglesias by telling him to just give Villarreal all three points.

Any suspension for the centre-back would come as a huge blow to Barcelona, who currently sit third in La Liga and five points behind leaders Real Madrid having played a game more.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Neymar
Spain Football
Gerard Pique
Lionel Messi
UEFA Champions League
Football
Barcelona
Luis Suarez

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again