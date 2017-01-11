Much has been made of Gerard Pique's on-pitch outburst during Barcelona's controversial 1-1 draw with Villarreal on Sunday.

Lionel Messi's last-minute free-kick salvaged a draw at El Madrigal but only after the Catalonians were denied two clear-cut penalties by the referee.

Villarreal's Bruno Soriano appeared to handle the ball not once, but twice, in his own area and got away with both, much to the frustration of Barcelona's players.

No one was more livid than Pique, though, with the 29-year-old suggesting Spanish referees are bias towards Real Madrid after the game.

He told Marca: "There were two very clear handballs by Bruno. I have also seen [Javier] Mascherano's, but we speak of intentions.

"The referees? You saw it. Each week they give me more reasons. It's very clear what has happened today on the pitch so there is no need to say anything else."

Pique vented his anger on the football pitch by shouting "you've seen it? You, yes, you" at La Liga president Javier Tebas as he walked down the tunnel.

It turns out the Spain international launched an attack on referee Ignacio Iglesias, too, after the official denied Barcelona their second penalty shout.

In the footage below at 0:36, Pique can be seen remonstrating with Iglesias and sharing a few angry words.

Iglesias, as you might expect, was having none of it, but it's now been revealed exactly what Pique said to the Spanish official.

As translated by Marca, he said: "You can give them the three points and we won't have to play anymore."

Pique could now face retrospective punishment for not only accusing Spanish referees of being anti-Barcelona, but also for taunting Iglesias by telling him to just give Villarreal all three points.

Any suspension for the centre-back would come as a huge blow to Barcelona, who currently sit third in La Liga and five points behind leaders Real Madrid having played a game more.

