There’s no shortage of people who would happily switch places with Paul Pogba if given the chance.

The Manchester United superstar is not only hailed as one of the best and most complete midfielders on the planet, he’s living up to the hype while playing for one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Pogba really is an incredible all-around player – he has contributed six goals and four assists in all competitions while executing more key passes in the Premier League than any of his teammates this season with 37.

But for all the impressive numbers and eye-watering paycheques he has received since returning to Old Trafford with his world-record £89 million price tag, not everything has gone right for the Frenchman.

Pogba was again at his commanding best as United hosted Hull City in the League Cup on Tuesday evening, but it wasn’t enough to prevent him from racking up a rather unfortunate statistic.

With United leading the visitors by a single goal in the 73rd minute, Pogba beat Hull ‘keeper Eldin Jakupovic with a fizzing free-kick only for the woodwork to keep his name off the scoresheet.

His unlucky effort prompted a collection of the Old Trafford faithful to tally up just how many times the 23-year-old has been denied by the frame of the goal.

Pogba has hit the post or crossbar on seven occasions this term including strikes against Watford, Stoke, Tottenham, Middlesborough and now Hull.

With many fans already convinced the France international has been worth the enormous investment, one can only imagine what they’d be saying about him if those shots found their way into the net instead.

And it seems there’s plenty of sympathy for him.

FIFPRO 2016 TOTY

While a handful of Premier League stars will be disappointed to have missed out on making the FIFPRO 2016 team of the year, none can match the agony Pogba is likely to be feeling.

The line-up featured three midfield slots, and with Luka Modric and Andres Iniesta comfortably occupying two of them, it came down to a contest between Pogba and Toni Kroos.

Upholding the La Liga dominance of this year’s XI, the German pipped him by the cruellest of margins: two votes.

Again, United fans have leapt to the defence of their luckless superstar.

Of course, Pogba probably won’t be too upset given he will almost certainly be in the running for the 2017 team of the year if he continues to boss Premier League midfields for the next 12 months.

