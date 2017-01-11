Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Carrick's long-term replacement could sign for United in January .

Manchester United could bid for Michael Carrick replacement

After nine straight victories in all competitions, it's fair to say that the feel-good factor is back at Manchester United. 

Jose Mourinho's side secured a 2-0 victory against Hull City at Old Trafford on Tuesday night in the first-leg of their EFL Cup semi-final clash and they will already be focused on overcoming rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. 

While Mourinho is clearly starting to get things right on the pitch, he's unquestionably not showing any signs of slowing down in the transfer window. 

Morgan Schneiderlin, who signed for the Red Devils from Southampton back in the summer of 2015, looks set to be shipped out to Everton in the immediate future. 

The France international has endured a tricky time in Manchester, often failing to establish himself as a key player for the club. It's not exactly surprising, then, that he's set to be reunited with Ronald Koeman at Goodison Park. 

Schneiderlin on his way 

With Schneiderlin on his way out, will Mourinho, who purchased Paul Pogba from Juventus in the summer, add to his ranks in the midfield department? 

Northampton Town v Manchester United - EFL Cup Third Round

Well, it appears that he will do just that. According to ESPN, the Portuguese tactician has identified exciting Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko as his priority midfield summer transfer target. 

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-CAEN

In fact, the report claims that United could swoop for the dynamic midfielder as early as this month. At this stage, however, it's unlikely that Monaco would entertain a move for one of their key players. Leonardo Jardim's side currently sit in second position in Ligue 1, just two points behind league leaders Nice. 

Carrick successor 

But what kind of signing would Bakayoko represent for the Red Devils? According to ESPN, the France under-21 international is regarded as a potential long-term successor to Michael Carrick. 

Carrick, 35, has once again expressed his qualities this season but is quickly approaching the final stages of his career. 

FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN UTD-READING

Bakayoko could comfortably slot in the position behind the duo of Pogba and Ander Herrera in the middle of the park. The defensive midfielder certainly doesn't shy away from a tackle, but is also extremely competent on the ball and could give the likes of Pogba and co. the license to roam free.

United fans: what have you seen of Bakayoko? Is he good enough to replace Carrick? Have your say below! 

