Boxing

The Filipino will be favourite to defend his title.

Manny Pacquiao will fight Jeff Horn in April

Football News
24/7

Manny Pacquiao will defend his WBO world welterweight title against Jeff Horn on April 23, 2017.

It will be the Filipino's first fight since November 2016, when he beat Jessie Vargas by unanimous decision in Nevada to win the belt.

Horn last fought Ali Funeka in December, winning by technical knockout in the sixth round.

Promotion company Duco Events says that the preferred location for the match is Australia, with the challenger's hometown of Brisbane a strong possibility to host.

However, other possible destinations include the Middle East and the United States.  

Should all parties decide that the fight will happen in Australia, it will be the biggest bout in the country's history.

Over 150 nations are expected to broadcast the match live, and Bob Arum, chief of another boxing promotion company Top Rank, believes that "three or four thousand Filipinos" would travel to Australia to watch the fight.    

Pacquiao has a professional boxing record of 59-6-2, with his last loss coming to Floyd Mayweather in May 2015.

28-year-old Horn boasts a record of 16 wins and one draw from 17 fights. He also featured at the 2012 Olympics in London. He currently holds the WBO Intercontinental title belt.

Manny Pacquiao v Jessie Vargas

The Australian's trainer Glenn Rushton admitted that he would be disappointed if the match was to happen anywhere but Brisbane.    

According to Sky Sports, he said: "We really hope the Queensland government and so forth will feel the same way. It just makes sense but also for the future. This can reinvigorate boxing in Australia.

Although undefeated, Horn will still be the underdog against a vastly experienced Pacquiao.

Although there is much to still be decided at this stage, one thing is for sure, and it's that fans will be in for a treat when these two meet in April. 

Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing

