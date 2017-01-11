While Mark Hunt will be returning to the Octagon at UFC 209 to take on Alistair Overeem, it sounds like he’ll be facing another battle inside of a courtroom.

The heavyweight filed a civil suit in US District Court this week, naming UFC president Dana White, Brock Lesnar and the organisation’s parent company Zuffa LLC as the defendants.

CIVIL SUIT

He’s seeking damages ‘in the millions’ for the controversy surrounding Lesnar’s two failed drugs tests following his UFC 200 win over Hunt.

The lawsuit alleges negligence, fraud, racketeering and breach of contract among eight charges imposed by the Super Samoan against the UFC, White and Lesnar.

Speaking to ESPN, Hunt said: “I want the UFC to understand it’s not OK to keep doing what they’re doing.

“They’re allowing guys to do this. They had a chance to take all the money from this guy, because he’s a cheater, and they didn’t.

“What message is that sending to the boys and girls who want to be a fighter someday?

“The message is, ‘you just have to cheat like this and it’s OK.’ In society, if you commit a crime, you pay. Why is it different in MMA? It’s hurt the business, so it’s even worse. They need to be held accountable for this.”

HUNT VS. OVEREEM

Last month, the NAC chose to issue Lesnar a one-year suspension for his failed tests, as well as a fine amounting to $250,000 – equivalent to 10% of his disclosed purse for UFC 200.

Following that, USADA opted to hand Lesnar a concurrent one-year suspension, meaning he’s allowed to return to active competition on July 15, something Hunt has been highly critical of.

He’s attempted to get out of his contract on numerous occasions since then, and has been hesitant in accepting any fight.

However, he’s admitted that due to financial reasons, he’s having to accept the fight against Overeem, another fighter with a past doping history.

He added: “I didn’t want to be in this position. It puts me in a weird spot because I’m still under contract.

“Fans say, ‘Mark, you knew he was juicing.’ I didn’t know. You look at him and think, ‘Yeah, he’s on the gear,’ but don’t judge a book by its cover and all that.

“This was the last straw. I lost that fight, it ruined it for my fans. It wasn’t good. I asked to get out of my contract but I can’t. I need to work like everyone else.”

Considering the UFC have probably dealt with plenty of similar cases before, it’ll be interesting to see how much of a chance Hunt has in this battle.

