Michael Owen landed himself in hot water on Saturday afternoon for an insensitive tweet aimed at former teammate Brazilian Ronaldo's weight.

The pair were reunited and pictured together at the Bernabeu while watching Cristiano Ronaldo awarded his fourth Ballon d'Or.

Attention soon turned to Owen, though, after the Liverpool great tweeted a picture of himself and Ronaldo with the caption: "I thought I was putting the pounds on until I saw my old mate Ronnie!"

Cue an angry reaction from football fans, with many slamming Owen for his comments and one user writing: "Don't disrespect a man you're not worthy of."

Little did Owen realise, the worst was yet to come.

Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos has now responded to Owen's joke and, simply put, he's not happy.

Carlos and Ronaldo are good friends having played together for Los Blancos and the Brazil national team, so it comes as no surprise that he's defended his old teammate.

He said, per the Mirror: "I don't like these type of jokes. Ronaldo is a very good friend of mine and we have to be careful.

"The thing about Ronaldo is not about his body, it's his heart, he has a very big heart."

Owen claims Ronaldo is an "old mate" of his, but there are certain lines you don't cross, weight issues being one of them.

The Brazil legend has also commented on Owen's fat jibe and he's similarly unimpressed.

"I am shocked as to how much importance my weight garners in the world we live in," he told AS. "I don't know why it is so important, to be honest."

Owen's joke was undoubtedly a light-hearted one, but he failed to consider the fact Ronaldo suffers from hypothyroidism - a medical condition where the thyroid gland doesn't produce enough thyroid hormone, resulting in weight gain.

