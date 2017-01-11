Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

James Rodriguez.

James Rodriguez rejected a massive pay rise to stay Real Madrid in January

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s fair to say James Rodriguez has failed to reach the heights expected of him at Real Madrid.

The Colombian arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from AS Monaco for approximately £71 million shortly after his impressive performances at the 2014 World Cup.

The attacking midfielder fired his nation to the quarter-finals in Brazil and ended the tournament as top-scorer with five goals to establish himself as one of the hottest prospects in world football.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Apply to become a GMS writer by signing up and submitting a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

But what was meant to be his dream move to Madrid has gone awry following an impressive debut season during which he registered 13 goals and as many assists in La Liga.

Speculation over his future at the club has been escalating in recent months – hardly a surprising development considering only eight of his 15 appearances in all competitions this season have been starts.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ezekiel Elliott's brilliant seven-word tweet after being involved in 'car accident'

Ezekiel Elliott's brilliant seven-word tweet after being involved in 'car accident'

WATCH: Tom Brady has the worst The Rock impression in the world

WATCH: Tom Brady has the worst The Rock impression in the world

WWE's 2007 Royal Rumble - Where are the 30 participants now?

WWE's 2007 Royal Rumble - Where are the 30 participants now?

Mick Foley’s interesting tweet hints at major change on RAW

Mick Foley’s interesting tweet hints at major change on RAW

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

Man United could now move for potential Carrick replacement in January

Man United could now move for potential Carrick replacement in January

His unsettled situation has naturally prompted interest from not only several European sides but suitors from the increasingly powerful Far East region, too.

It’s no secret that even players competing at the highest level are taking note of the financial rewards on offer in other parts of the world.

Every eye-watering transfer that sees a household name leave Europe for the likes of China, Qatar and Saudi Arabia enhances their standing in world football.

However, Spanish media outlet AS reports a Chinese Super League club came close to pulling off what would've been the most seismic transfer between the two regions yet.

FBL-WCLUB-2016-REAL MADRID-TRAINING

The aptly named Hebei Fortune – managed by ex-Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini – lodged a stunning £95 million bid to prise Rodriguez away from the Spanish capital.

What’s more, the Chinese outfit were prepared to offer him a tenfold increase on his current £58,000-a-week contract with Los Blancos.

Rather joining Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gervinho at Hebei Fortune, Rodriguez has turned down the opportunity and continue competing for a place in Zinedine Zidane’s team.

It likely would’ve been considered a shame if the Colombian international ended his time at the elite level at just 25-years-old – the same way many football fans reacted to Oscar trading Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG.

However, if reports of this nature are anything to go by, the prospect of money tempting world-class footballers away from the European scene during their peak years is unlikely to diminish any time soon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
James Rodriguez
UEFA Champions League
Football
Gareth Bale

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again