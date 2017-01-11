Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Michael Owen has been caught up in controversy recently following his tweet referencing former teammate Ronaldo's weight. 

Owen, who had been reunited with the Brazilian at the Bernabeu last weekend watching Cristiano Ronaldo pick up his fourth Ballon d'Or, later took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Ronaldo's current look. 

Unsurprisingly, the 37-year-old's tweet didn't go down too well and he has since faced a backlash from both Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos. 

The overall feeling on social media was that Owen had unfairly scrutinised Ronaldo's size. Ronaldo suffers from hypothyroidism - a medical condition where the thyroid gland doesn't produce enough thyroid hormone, resulting in weight gain.

Anyway, just in case you missed it, you can see  Owen's tweet here: 

Owen tweeted: "I thought I was putting the pounds on until I saw my old mate Ronnie!"

2011 comments 

While Owen's comments regarding Ronaldo's weight have been well documented, what did the former Manchester United and Liverpool striker think of his former teammate on the pitch? 

Well, in an interview back in 2011, Owen made his feelings quite clear. Indeed, as you can see in the video below, the ex-England international claimed Ronaldo was 'unbelievable and phenomenal' but suggested that he didn't get to play alongside the Brazilian in his prime.  

Real Madrid CF v Granada CF - La Liga

Anyway, Owen insisted that Ronaldo was just in front of Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney as the best striker he ever played with.

You can see the video here:

What did you make of Owen's tweet regarding Ronaldo's weight? Have your say below!  

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

