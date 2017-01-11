The story of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook's partnership from close teammates to non-existent peers is a one that virtually every NBA fan is familiar with by now.

Both men were on the Oklahoma City Thunder team that reached the Western Conference Finals last year and led the Golden State Warriors 3-1 in the series.

Not only did they blow that lead in seven games, but Durant would depart OKC in free agency and head to the team that just crushed their NBA title dreams.

Sufficed to say, that did not sit well with Broadie. More to the point, KD has since admitted that he did not personally let Westbrook know he was leaving, instead, he opted to drop him a generic text.

Well, the plot has thickened.

According to Ramona Shelburne in a feature written for ESPN, Westbrook, Thunder teammate Nick Collison, and Thunder assistant coach Royal Ivey met Durant for dinner in the last week of June in 2016, just one week before the start of free agency.

It was clearly a last-ditch attempt to convince Durantula to stay put, and the gist of the meeting revolved around Westbrook asking Durant what he could do to change and make things better for his fellow All-Star.

We've already discussed how the story ends, so it appears that Westbrook's efforts were in vain. It's understandable how Russ was left so bitter by the departure when all of these factors are considered, but could he really tone himself down on the court?

Good job he didn't for OKC fans. Russ is currently locked in a two-man race for the MVP award and is averaging a triple-double with 31.2 points, 10.4 assists and 10.6 rebounds a night.

Durant shut down claims last November that he and Westbrook were just 'work friends', as was claimed by Rolling Stone magazine. He insists that they were brothers and he still loves his former teammate.

"I love Russ. I don’t care what nobody say," Durant said. "I don’t care what he say or what the fans say. Like, this is a tough time right now in our relationship. But I love Russ. I love his family. They all know that. I never did anything morally wrong.

"I never back-stabbed him in real life, never did anything behind his back, never told anyone anything about his character. Never did any of that. I just left teams. I just switched teams."

In essence that is all Durant did and as a professional, he reserves the right to make decisions that he feels will be the best for his career. No one can say he did not stand a better chance at winning a title with the Golden State Warriors than he did staying in Oklahoma.

Westbrook may have exploded this season, but he would not have been able to be so influential had KD stayed, and thus, the dynamic of the team would have been different.

The Warriors have the very best record in the NBA right now sitting at 33-6 and Durant sits third on Kia's Race to MVP Ladder on NBA.com with averages of 26 points, 4.6 assists, 8.7 boards and a career-high 1.7 blocks per game.

The two men are bound to suit up alongside each other for the All-Star game in New Orleans in February. Perhaps that will be more telling than either of the two battles between the Warriors and Thunder before then, starting with next Wednesday, January 18.