Mick Foley’s interesting tweet hints at major change on RAW

Even though the brand extension was supposed to bring a lot of change, Monday Night Raw still faces a lot of criticism from fans.

They don’t seem to be happy with how the red brand is utilising their roster, with Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins always ending up in the main event.

RAW CRITICISM

The use of women superstars has been discussed as well, but another big discussion point has been how Raw chooses to focus a lot on Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley.

It’s completely the opposite on SmackDown Live, though, with plenty of stars getting chances in the main event, and almost every woman seems to be involved in a storyline.

Despite their popularity, not all of the limelight falls on Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon either.

It seems as if even the Raw stars were enjoying SmackDown this week, especially Lana who suggested she could assist Foley in making Raw better.

She posted: “I hate to admit it but #SDLive is a great show. Maybe @RealMickFoley should make me associate GM to help make #Raw better!? Just saying.”

However, it was an interesting response from the Raw general manager which had fans wondering what could be on the horizon for the show.

POTENTIAL GM CHANGE?

He replied: “Well @LanaWWE, that #Raw GM job just might be up for grabs soon!”

He had his job evaluation this past week, and it looked as if The Undertaker saved him by appearing and stating that he’s entering the Royal Rumble.

Now we have to wait and see what Foley meant by a potential job opening.

It was speculated last year that Foley was only on a legends deal with the company, and appeared as Raw’s general manager whenever they needed him to, so it wouldn’t be difficult to replace him permanently if that’s the direction they want to go in.

However, it sounds like Foley is referring to the fact that he could be out of action for a while in the coming months.

He’s rumoured to be undergoing hip surgery, and Raw will need another authoritative figure alongside Stephanie.

Even then, Lana running Raw for a while looks highly unlikely.

If Mick Foley has to step down for a while, who would you like to see as Raw’s general manager? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

