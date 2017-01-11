Derrick Rose caused an unintentional uproar when he traveled back to his hometown of Chicago to be with his mother and missed a Knicks game because of the visit.

Yesterday, the point guard returned to his team and had to face the media while explaining what exactly happened that would make him run off without prior notice.

New York got run out of the gym by the New Orleans Pelicans in his absence, so he was clearly missed.

Club officials still don’t know how the incident will affect his status with the team as free agency looms in the distance.His general mindset was to get to his family as soon as possible and basketball had to take a backseat in the event of emergency.

The 28-year-old told reporters after shootaround: "This was the first time that I felt like that emotionally, and I had to be with my family,” he said.

“Like I said, basketball didn’t have anything to do with this. Losing games or, I don’t know, whatever y’all thought, it didn’t have anything to do with basketball at all.”

Speculation upon the first word of Rose’s no-show was that there was a rift forming between he and Jeff Hornacek, but have him tell it, that’s simply not the case.

NYC is battling for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and they will need the former All-Star to be available and effective if they want any shot at contending this year.

Both the team and the former MVP are looking to move past this incident and get back to winning games in pursuit of that goal.