Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Rousey.

Floyd Mayweather sends an emotional message to Ronda Rousey

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ronda Rousey’s career in UFC is in doubt after her devastating 48-second loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

The fight marked the long-awaited return to the sport after Rousey’s loss to Holly Holm back at UFC 193.

And it’s now little surprise that Rousey is considering her future after two straight losses.

Article continues below

Will she attempt to bounce back once again?

Or will she call it a day?

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ezekiel Elliott's brilliant seven-word tweet after being involved in 'car accident'

Ezekiel Elliott's brilliant seven-word tweet after being involved in 'car accident'

WATCH: Tom Brady has the worst The Rock impression in the world

WATCH: Tom Brady has the worst The Rock impression in the world

WWE's 2007 Royal Rumble - Where are the 30 participants now?

WWE's 2007 Royal Rumble - Where are the 30 participants now?

Mick Foley’s interesting tweet hints at major change on RAW

Mick Foley’s interesting tweet hints at major change on RAW

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

Man United could now move for potential Carrick replacement in January

Man United could now move for potential Carrick replacement in January

Everyone will have their opinion on what she should do - and that includes boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather, who retired 49-0 in his career, has urged the queen of MMA to “keep believing” and return like a champion.

“Hold your head up, stay focused, keep believing,” Mayweather said in a video.

"A true champion can bounce back, you’ll be okay. Everything will be okay.

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

"I think her losing had a lot to do with time off. She maybe should have competed against another MMA fighter that wasn’t as active as the female that she faced.

"The female she faced was rugged and tough so we can’t take anything away from the girl.

"She [Nunes] was the better woman that night, but Ronda Rousey has a lot left."

Mayweather’s vote of confidence will come as a boost to Rousey as she prepares to make a massive decision.

Earlier this week, Rousey broke her silence after the loss to Nunes when he posted A JK Rowling quote on Instagram: “And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life”.

While Mayweather has urged Rousey to bounce back, following the fight, Nunes tried convincing her to walk away from the sport.

"I talked to her. 'You did a lot for this sport. Thank you so much. Now you can take time, rest and then maybe do something else.' No need to keep doing that," she said at the post-fight press conference

"For what? She's a millionaire already. Why would she want to keep doing that, keep hurting herself.

"Yeah, that's it for her. For sure, she's going to retire. She can't take it anymore. If she wanted a rematch, we're going to do the same thing, because she can't take my punches."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Jose Aldo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again