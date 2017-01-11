Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has insisted that the team can continue to dominate Formula One despite the loss of its executive director Paddy Lowe.

The departure now leaves Mercedes searching for a new head of its technical operation, as well as a new driver to replace current champion Nico Rosberg after his shock retirement announcement.

The team confirmed Lowe was to leave on Tuesday, following a period of speculation that he was making a switch to Williams.

However, he will not just take over the F1 team, but instead, will head the technical side of the entire Williams group, which includes control of the Williams Advanced Technologies business as well.

Despite the deal looking likely to be completed, a final agreement between the two parties has not yet been reached.

With just six weeks until the start of winter testing for the 2017 F1 season, Mercedes are scrambling to replace two hugely important people.

Lowe played a key role in the team's dominance since 2014, most notably overseeing the design of three consecutive title-winning cars.

However, Wolff is confident that Mercedes can continue at the top of motorsport.

After thanking Lowe for his contribution, according to ESPN, he went on to say: "Success in Formula One is not about single individuals, but about the strength in depth and technical capability of an organisation.

"We have the talent in place to continue our success of recent years and we plan to build upon it in 2017 and beyond."

The former technical director of Ferrari James Allison is said to be favourite to take Lowe's position.

He left Ferrari in July 2016 following a restructure of their technical department, but has been tipped for a fast return to the sport.

However, Mercedes seem no closer to finding a partner to race with Lewis Hamilton after Rosberg left them with a huge gap to fill. A number of names have been linked to the hottest seat in F1, with Valtteri Bottas being the favourite.

The team will want to confirm its new driver as soon as possible in order to begin preparing for the 2017 season.

