LeBron James Kyle Korver.

LeBron James reveals the first thing he told new Cavaliers man Kyle Korver

The Cavaliers have a nice habit of being able to add to their unit when they see fit, and general manager David Griffin deserves some special praise for that.

The latest deal the NBA champions have managed to get done saw Kyle Korver move from the Atlanta Hawks to the Wine and Gold.

In return, Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams and a future top-10 protected first-round draft pick made their way to Hotlanta.

There is no denying that Korver's greatest strength, even at 35-years-old, is his perimeter shooting. The shooting guard is 42.9 percent from three-point range throughout his career and he joins a list of elite shooters in Cleveland.

LeBron James is the man that runs the show in Ohio, though, and the King revealed to ESPN's Dave McMenamin the very first thing he told Korver after joining the Cavs.

"The first thing I told him ... was, 'If you want to fit in, shoot the ball every time you get it,'" James said on Tuesday.

Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks

After the Cavaliers' 92-100 loss to the Utah Jazz last night, James may regret his opening words just a little bit.

Korver managed two points from 18 minutes of action on his Cavs debut and he was a miserable 1-for-7 on all shooting, including, missing both of his three-point efforts.

