It’s safe to assume Manchester United players receive a handsome amount of money after a hard day at the office.

Paul Pogba tops the earnings pile at Old Trafford despite being a player United forked out £89 million to bring back to the club four years after they refused to up his wage to £65,000-a-week.

Now, The 23-year-old is thought to be pocketing a cool £290,000-a-week, making him the highest-earning Premier League player by a comfortable margin.

Wayne Rooney and David de Gea are also sure to be among the top ten best-paid players in the top-flight given their respective weekly incomes of £260,000 and £185,000.

However, these are mere base wages. Pogba, Rooney and De Gea stand to earn significant amounts in addition to their salaries depending on how United fare in all competitions.

The Sun has reported details relating to the competition bonuses on offer to the United squad this season.

To no surprise, the League Cup seems to be lowest of the Red Devils’ priorities, whereas the winning the Premier League is of the utmost importance.

An Old Trafford insider revealed: “The United lads are only £50k-a-man to lift the EFL Cup.

“It is way down the bonus scheme. It is all about a top-four finish this year, as they [the club] would lose half of their £75million-a-year Adidas money for missing out on the Champions League for a second year.

“Their individual bonuses for winning the Premier League are worth £200,000 and for finishing top-four is £100,000.”

With the future of their world-record kit deal hinging on a place in the top-four, United will be desperate to sustain their current run of form throughout the second half of the campaign.

Jose Mourinho’s side are currently three points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City – but with the incentive of £100,000 up for grabs, every squad member is likely to get behind the cause.

In terms of the League Cup, £50,000 seems like a meagre reward. However, the Red Devils likely won’t need any financial motivation to lift the trophy at Wembley this season.

Mourinho – who won the cup three times during his time in charge at Chelsea – is seemingly unfazed by it being one of the less prestigious and financially rewarding competitions.

“This is a competition, it’s not a question of having affection for it,” he said.

“I won it twice in Cardiff but when it moved to Wembley I think it means even more, so why not try?

“For me, Wembley is Wembley — I want to go there as many times as I can.”

