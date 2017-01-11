The surprise passing statistic that might change your opinion of Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal might have found themselves even lower than fifth in the Premier League this season were it not for Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean is enjoying arguably his finest campaign for the Gunners having scored and assisted 13 and seven league goals respectively thus far.

And that's without mentioning his two goals and three assists in six Champions League games.

Sanchez has clearly thrived from playing as a striker and being given more freedom by Arsene Wenger, improving substantially when it comes to creating goalscoring opportunities.

Indeed, seven assists in the Premier League is a fantastic return and four more than chief creator Mesut Ozil (3) has managed this season.

Sanchez has turned No.10 on a number of occasions throughout the 2016/17 term but one statistic suggests he's not as prolific a passer as some might think.

According to the Mirror's Row Zed, Sanchez has misplaced an incredible 222 passes this season, which is more than any other Premier League player.

Bournemouth's Simon Francis is second on 216, while Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has failed to find his mark on 214 occasions.

What's worse is the fact Sanchez has the worst pass completion of any Arsenal player, having recorded 74% with 634 successful passes out of a possible 857.

Theo Walcott is second worst (unsurprisingly) with 75%, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is third on 78%.

Of course, there's a perfectly valid reason why Sanchez misplaces so many passes.

Very rarely do you see the Chile international receive possession and then opt to pass back; instead, he's always on the lookout for ways to penetrate opposition defences with a killer through ball.

But that doesn't take away from the fact 222 misplaced passes in 857 attempts is an awful record, regardless of Sanchez's intentions when in possession.

To put his passing accuracy into perspective, Henderson is third on the list of most misplaced passes but he's attempted almost double what Sanchez has (1650).

Maybe it's a case of the 27-year-old working on his passing, or simply that he needs to learn when and when not to attempt a final pass.

