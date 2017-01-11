In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Tom Brady is impersonating The Rock to try and sell pyjamas

Tom Brady is a great quarterback, he will probably go down as the greatest of all-time once he eventually decides to hang up his cleats, which could still be in 10 years because the man is a cyborg and doesn't age.

However, Brady is not a great actor. It's why he has only appeared in Entourage and Ted 2. Ted 2! Not even the good Ted film!

Those same acting "skills" were on show yesterday as the Patriots quarterback sent out a video that included his impression of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. It wasn't good, let's just say that. Scroll down to see the footage...

In a bid to sell his $100 pyjamas, yes that's not a typo, Brady put out the video saying he was going to send a pair to The Rock while stealing 'The Great One's' catchphrase in the process. Here it is. You have been warned.

Ezekiel Elliott's brilliant seven-word tweet after being involved in 'car accident'

WATCH: Tom Brady has the worst The Rock impression in the world

WWE's 2007 Royal Rumble - Where are the 30 participants now?

Mick Foley's interesting tweet hints at major change on RAW

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

Man United could now move for potential Carrick replacement in January

“Hey, Rock. What kind of sleepwear you sleeping in? IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT KIND OF SLEEPWEAR YOU’RE SLEEPING IN!”

This doesn't work because the "it doesn't matter..." is a call and response that Rocky does with another wrestler in the ring. It needs the other person there to be a stooge. The Rock is the de facto stooge yet Brady is hooking him up with sleepwear. It doesn't work, Tom!

Also, Dwayne Johnson has developed his character over years and years of performance in front of the millions and millions of his fans. Sorry, couldn't help myself there. 

Anyway, if you want to sleep like Tom Brady it will set you back $198. That's $99 for the shirt and $99 for the bottoms. Gisele Bundchen is not included. 

Tom Brady
NFL
New England Patriots

