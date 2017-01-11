Sometimes, slow balls don't go quite as you planned.

The slow ball is often deployed in cricket to trick the batsman into swinging early, and putting his wicket at risk.

When a normally fast-paced bowler slows his delivery down, it can confuse a batsman, but that wasn't the case in the Big Bash League for Brisbane Heat and for Tymal Mills.

To add more woes for Mills, he was on the losing side, as the Perth Scorchers went on to beat Brisbane Heat by 27 runs.

It was a thrilling contest with some great batting and catches from both sides, but Perth Scorchers deserve the plaudits here.

Arguably the best moment of the match, however, was how the match was won. AJ Tye, bowling for the Scorchers, got a hat-trick to win the game. Only the second in the history of the Big Bash League.

It was a spectacular way to end the contest, and Tye himself couldn't quite believe what he had achieved.

It wasn't until after his teammates let him know what he had done, that he celebrated as a champion.

While that might have been something to tell his grandchildren about, the slow ball delivery by Mills might not be.

