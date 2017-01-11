Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

Brisbane Heat.

Video: Tymal Mills delivers awful slow ball during Big Bash League

Sometimes, slow balls don't go quite as you planned.

The slow ball is often deployed in cricket to trick the batsman into swinging early, and putting his wicket at risk.

When a normally fast-paced bowler slows his delivery down, it can confuse a batsman, but that wasn't the case in the Big Bash League for Brisbane Heat and for Tymal Mills.

Watch the hilarious clip further down this article as the bowler for Brisbane Heat in the KFC Big Bash League fluffs his lines amazingly.

To add more woes for Mills, he was on the losing side, as the Perth Scorchers went on to beat Brisbane Heat by 27 runs.

It was a thrilling contest with some great batting and catches from both sides, but Perth Scorchers deserve the plaudits here.

Arguably the best moment of the match, however, was how the match was won. AJ Tye, bowling for the Scorchers, got a hat-trick to win the game. Only the second in the history of the Big Bash League.

You can watch Mills' awful delivery below.

It was a spectacular way to end the contest, and Tye himself couldn't quite believe what he had achieved.

It wasn't until after his teammates let him know what he had done, that he celebrated as a champion.

While that might have been something to tell his grandchildren about, the slow ball delivery by Mills might not be.

Have you ever seen a bowling goof this funny? Ever made an error like this yourself? Let us know in the comments!

