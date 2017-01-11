In the crazy world of the NBA, the All-Star game is one of the most important weekends of the year.

For some players it serves as a justification of their talents and many players around the league have used All-Star snubs as proverbial chips on their shoulders.

Ahem, Damian Lillard.

Every NBA star wants to be a part of the All-Star game and represent their conference in the East Vs West battle, and Sacramento Kings man DeMarcus Cousins is no different.

The free-scoring center should have no problems securing his third All-Star selection in February, but Boogie wants to go one better and become a starter this time around. Cousins has a treat for the fans off the court if they vote him in.

“I think I can sing,” Cousins revealed during a rare radio interview in Sacramento on Tuesday. “You know what? I got a deal for everybody: If you guys make me a starter in this year’s All-Star game, I will release my R&B album. And it won’t be an April Fool’s joke this time!”

The 26-year-old is referring to a prank he played in 2014 where he insisted he was going to release an album featuring a single with Chance the Rapper, but it turned out to be an April Fool's joke.

Aren't you super curious to hear what Boogie has got in his locker?