Stephen Curry has had a weird start to this NBA season and the Golden State Warriors are still cruising to the best record in the Western Conference.

Golden State’s greatest sharpshooter’s stats are significantly lower than they were in his MVP campaign last year, but the team is still winning.

While his numbers may still be great even though they’re not the insane highs from last year, there was a bit of a lowlight for him last night as he got dunked on by James Johnson of the Miami Heat.

Near the end of the first quarter, Johnson streaks down court, splits two defenders and posterizes Curry as time expires.

The two-time MVP tries to take a charge, but there was no call and he got put on his backside by the force of the jam.

He probably took the moment in stride as he understand that these things happen to every player at some point in their career.

Miami ended up falling to the Warriors last night 107-95, so that will dull the pain, but it seemed like fans were getting an insane Curry highlight for every game last season.

Sometimes you are on the receiving end of the monster plays that lead SportsCenter and other times you get to inflict the punishment.

A lesson we can all get behind is that maybe charges aren’t the safest bets for superstars. Every once in awhile, maybe getting out of the way is the best strategy.