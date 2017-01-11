Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jensen.

FIFA17 gamers are raving about one player that could transform your Ultimate Team

We’ve all dreamed of playing Ultimate Team on FIFA and opening a pack containing Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

However, unfortunately for us, that is extremely unlikely.

Instead, we have to settle for unearthing rare talents with the small amount of coins that we have.

But, luckily for you, there may be a player that could be available for 11K that could transform your Ultimate Team.

And, instead of it being a well-known player, we’re pretty sure the majority of you have never even heard of him.

Step forward, Mike Jensen.

SS Lazio v Rosenborg BK - UEFA Europa League

Gamers have been raving about Jensen on Reddit, brought to our attention by the guys at Dream Team.

The 28-year-old midfielder is one of the most cost-effective players in the game - and is even a silver card.

p1b66ve00doogo0iqu1sfs15s8d.jpg

Jensen reviews

Here’s what some FIFA players have said:

“Just do it! The guy is a fantastic impact substitute. Play him at half time and marvel at his awesomeness.

"I spent around 13-14k on him and in hindsight I could have got him for much cheaper but I had time to kill and coins to spare. He doesn’t cost a lot and has a lot to offer.

“Scored a belter of a free kick with him in the finals of the Champions Qualification. Guy is a machine. Do yourself a favor and get him, people.”

p1b66vkccurvvb05ebu1nl34s7f.jpg

Another wrote: “I had all the cards laying around to do the SBC, so I just went forward with it.
“I’m looking forward to using him as my 60th-minute sub in daily knockouts and FUT Champs. Dude looks beast!”

“Dribbling and pace feels great. I spent like 11k and it was totally worth it,” a third gamer wrote.

While another compared him to a young Bayern Munich superstar.

“Seems very good, I agree. Kinda like Renato Sanches with shot power and decent long shots,” he wrote.

While Youtube user ‘Bingzy’ even created a video to tell everyone just how good he is.

Check it out:

But don’t just take their word for it, give him a go in you Ultimate Team.

In real life, Jensen plays for Rosenburg in the native country and has earned three caps for Denmark.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

