Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Alex Iwobi.

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi tosses rainbow flick alley-oop ahead of NBA Global Games

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

London is going through a bit of basketball fever this week as the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers get ready to face off in The O2 tomorrow.

Yesterday, the Nuggets visited with Arsenal Football Club as part of the festivities and the results were as amazing as one would expect.

The Mile High City basketball team toured Emirates Stadium and even managed to snag some jerseys for themselves and some autographs.

Arsenal FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League

Getting that much athletic talent in the same building even led to some highlights as the Arsenal players married their love for football with the spectacular plays that dominate hoops.

They brought out a basketball goal onto their practice field along with a trampoline and pumped out some sick trick shots.

Alex Iwobi was dealing as the passer on some crazy alley-oops that dazzled some of the local press.He delivered some rainbow flicks for monstrous jams, the entire spectacle makes you wish that a sport where this was commonplace actually existed.

Article continues below

Premier League and the NBA are amazing in their own rights but marrying the two is something that fans might not know that they needed until they see it first hand.

In the meantime, they can catch the Pacers and Nuggets during the NBA’s Global Games London for a rare peek at regular season action in person.

Players may not use trampolines, but there undoubtedly be a few jaw-dropping highlights.

Topics:
NBA
Western Conference
Eastern Conference
Alex Iwobi

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again