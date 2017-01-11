WWE's 2007 Royal Rumble - Where are the 30 participants now?

With The Undertaker announcing his intention to enter and win the 2017 Royal Rumble, it’s crazy to see just how quickly time flies.

It’s been a decade since The Deadman won the same match, and went on to dethrone Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 23.

2007 ROYAL RUMBLE

Here’s where the rest of the 2007 Royal Rumble entrants are now in 2017.

RIC FLAIR

Flair recently appeared in the WWE as Charlotte Flair’s manager, before returning again to congratulate Sasha Banks on her title win.

KENNY DYKSTRA

Dykstra returned to the WWE on SmackDown Live to reform the Spirit Squad, siding with The Miz as they aimed to end Dolph Ziggler’s career.

TOMMY DREAMER

Other than appearing on the WWE Network’s Edge & Christian Show, Dreamer still competes on the independent circuit and runs his own promotion, House of Hardcore.

SABU

Despite being 52-years-old, Sabu is still going strong by competing on the independent circuit, for promotions like JCW.

GREGORY HELMS

After enjoying a fantastic reign as Cruiserweight Champion, Helms now competes on Impact Wrestling as part of the Helms Dynasty.

THE SANDMAN

After returning to the WWE for a short stint on the ECW brand, The Sandman now competes for numerous independent promotions.

SUPER CRAZY

Super Crazy returned to the independent circuit when his three-year run with WWE ended, appearing on several Mexican promotions.

JEFF HARDY

Jeff Hardy has enjoyed a successful run as Brother Nero on Impact Wrestling alongside Broken Matt Hardy, with their contracts rumoured to be expiring soon.

MATT HARDY

Matt is doing some of the best of his career with his ‘Broken’ gimmick on TNA, with fans wanting him to return to WWE with the character.

KING BOOKER

Booker T has had numerous roles within the WWE in recent years, and now mainly appear on the pay-per-view pre-shows, and announced he’ll be running for mayor of Houston in 2019.

KANE

Kane was last seen defeating Luke Harper on the Survivor Series pre-show after Randy Orton turned heel by attacking Kane a few weeks earlier.

FINLAY

Since returning to the company in 2012, Finlay now works as a backstage producer with rare televised appearances.

VISCERA

It took eight men to eliminate Viscera from this Royal Rumble, and he sadly died of a heart attack in February 2014.

SHELTON BENJAMIN

WWE started to promote Benjamin’s return to SmackDown last year, but after suffering a torn rotator cuff, fans will have to wait a little longer for his comeback.

JOHNNY NITRO

Fans are longing for Morrison to make a return after enjoying great success on the independent scene, and on Lucha Underground as Johnny Mundo.

KEVIN THORN

Thorn failed to reach his potential in the WWE with numerous character changes, and is now on the independent scene where he’s the reigning FEW Heavyweight Champion.

CHRIS MASTERS

Masters is another star that could’ve been huge for the WWE, but he's now on the independent scene where he’s a big name in the UK for Preston City Wrestling.

HARDCORE HOLLY

Hardcore Holly also opted to go down the independent route after leaving the WWE in 2009, and is now semi-retired with minimal appearances.

CHRIS BENOIT

Chris Benoit was unable to match his 2004 Royal Rumble success in 2007, and just five months later he murdered his wife and son, before hanging himself.

THE MIZ

The Miz only lasted seven seconds in the match a decade ago, and announced his intention to enter it in 2017 this week, during his Intercontinental Championship feud with Dean Ambrose.

ROB VAN DAM

RVD was rumoured to be returning during the WWE brand split, but nothing came to fruition as he currently remains on the independent scene for many promotions.

CM PUNK

CM Punk and the WWE have quite a strained relationship since his exit, and he’s now hopeful of a second bout in the UFC following his disastrous debut against Mickey Gall last year.

CARLITO

Carlito was another rumoured to return during the brand extension, but he remains a WWC superstar where he’s the current Universal Champion.

CHAVO GUERRERO

Since leaving the WWE, Chavo has been competing for numerous organisations; most recently, he lost to Rey Mysterio and was forced to leave Lucha Underground.

THE GREAT KHALI

The Great Khali had seven eliminations in the match back in 2007, and now runs his own promotion and wrestling school in India.

MONTEL VONTAVIOUS PORTER

It was speculated that MVP was another making a return during the brand split, but remains on the independent circuit.

RANDY ORTON

Orton is currently part of The Wyatt Family on SmackDown, and it’s expected that they’ll finally implode in the coming months with Bray Wyatt and Orton rumoured to meet at WrestleMania.

EDGE

Edge had a great Rumble back in 2007, but now makes sporadic appearances on WWE television, as well as hosting the Edge & Christian show and appearing on numerous TV shows and movies.

SHAWN MICHAELS

Shawn Michaels made his return earlier this week on Raw, but broke fans’ hearts when he confirmed he isn’t returning to the ring, but will star in the movie ‘The Resurrection of Gavin Stone’ on January 20.

THE UNDERTAKER

The Undertaker won the match 10 years ago and will be hoping to do the same this year with matches against AJ Styles, John Cena and Roman Reigns rumoured for WrestleMania 33.

