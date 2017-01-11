Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

What a rally.

Video: Amazing badminton rally in the BWF Super Series Finals in Dubai

What. A. Rally.

Every now and then a sport like badminton can knock your socks off.

That's exactly what happened here when this doubles match during the BWF Super Series Finals match went into overdrive in Dubai.

When Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding of Denmark took on Japanese duo Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda, no one expected something quite like this rally to happen.

It's a real shame the Danish pair lost the point in the end, but all good things must come to an end, despite the best and outrageous efforts of Mads Conrad-Petersen.

Indeed, the Danish duo went on to lose the match overall, but what a sensational effort they put in.

The rally starts off rather normally, but when the Japanese pair turn the screw, it takes the Danish team by surprise.

Conrad-Petersen literally dives across the court to save the point heroically, and then manages to return to his feet to continue the point.

The Dane also hits a shot from behind-the-shoulder during the incredible rally which sees him save the point from the ground not once, not twice, but three times.

Watch the ridiculous rally in the video below.

Whilst it's undoubtedly a shame that the Danish team went on to lose the point and the match after Conrad-Petersen's heroic determination and outrageous skill, it was nice to see the entire crowd (opposition included) give the man a standing ovation.

There was a huge amount of determination and sporting prowess on show during the rally, which just goes to show how competitive badminton can truly be. This is the kind of thing a sport like badminton needs in order to get more people interested.

When was the last time you saw something quite so extraordinary on a badminton court? Or something quite so determined and outrageous in sports as a whole?

It was an amazing feat of skill, determination, and grit from Mads Conrad-Petersen.

