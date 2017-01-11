Jose Mourinho has firmly got to grips with life at Manchester United after leading his side to a ninth successive victory against Hull City in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils boss, who endured a tricky start to life at Old Trafford, will now believe that he has got his team right where he wants them ahead of their crunch Premier League clash against rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

United could close the gap on the Merseyside outfit to just two points if they overcome them on home soil and would conceivably set themselves up for a late title charge.

Article continues below

While this season remains very much the focus - United could also claim silverware in the Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup - it appears that Mourinho has already set his sights on summer transfer targets.

Indeed, as per the Mirror, the Red Devils chief has four targets in mind as he prepares to assemble a title-challenging squad for the 2017/18 campaign.

Article continues below

Transfer targets

The report claims that Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, Benfica duo Victor Lindelof and Nelson Semedo and Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko are all on the Portuguese's radar.

Griezmann, 25, is recognised as one of the leading players in world football and would represent a fine coup for the club. United fans will be hoping that his relationship with Paul Pogba, who he stars alongside on the international stage with France, helps him decide Manchester is the place for him.

Lindelof and Semedo, meanwhile, have both been hugely impressive at Benfica and, at 22 and 23, would prove fine investments for the future.

Then there's Bakayoko, who has quickly established himself as a key man for Monaco throughout the course of this campaign. The defensive midfielder may well act as a long-term successor to Michael Carrick, who is approaching the final stages of his career.

Raising revenue

The United boss has, however, suggested that he will look to raise revenue at the club before adding to his squad.

France international Morgan Schneiderlin looks set to depart in favour of a move to Everton imminently, while Memphis Depay, who has failed to prove his credentials on English soil, could also be on his way out sooner rather than later.

Mourinho, speaking to Sport TV in his native Portugal, said: “I am convinced that in this winter market we will be sellers and not buyers.

"We want to raise pounds to attack in the summer, as we did this year with the contract of four players.”

United fans: do you want the aforementioned four players to sign for your club this summer?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms