Ezekiel Elliott's brilliant seven-word tweet after being involved in 'car accident'

Ezekiel Elliott.

Ezekiel Elliott sends tweet after being involved in minor car accident

Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor car accident while heading to the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility on Wednesday morning.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the star rookie running back was unhurt, with reports stating that Elliott's black GMC truck rear-ended a BMW. Information about who caused the accident was not released.

Car accidents are always scary, but thankfully no one was hurt in this one, as it was reported that both involved drivers were sent on their way after making the necessary reports.

As an NFL running back, Elliott took to Twitter and joked that he's no stranger to big collisions, adding that he's fine after the minor wreck:

That's good news for the Cowboys, who are getting ready to host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday afternoon.

According to a TMZ report, a witness said Elliott was polite to police and everyone involved in taking down reports of what happened.

Elliott is a near-lock for the NFL's Rookie of the Year award. He ran for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns on 322 carries while leading the Cowboys to an impressive 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Cowboys beat the Packers 30-16 at Lambeau Field during the regular season, with Elliott carrying the ball 28 times for 157 yards and adding two catches for 17 yards. He was, however, held without a touchdown, as rookie quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

NFC
NFL Playoffs
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
NFL

