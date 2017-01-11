This week, the WWE finally revealed where WrestleMania 34 will be taking place.

Philadelphia and St. Louis were amongst the 15 cities in the running to host the spectacular event, but no bid was able to topple New Orleans and the Grandest Stage of Them All will return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2018.

WRESTLEMANIA 34

It’s only been four years since WrestleMania was last held there, but it certainly went down as one of the best in recent history.

Daniel Bryan became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, but fans will always remember the event as the night Brock Lesnar conquered The Undertaker’s streak.

Although it was a bad night for The Deadman, New Orleans will forever remain synonymous with him for that very reason, and he touched on that subject when he returned this week on Monday Night Raw.

The WWE also held a press conference to announce that WrestleMania is back in New Orleans, so it was only fitting that The Phenom made his presence felt.

We always see big-name WWE stars appear at press conferences for the greater events, such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam, and this time the WWE decided to go all out by having the future Hall of Famer appear.

PRESS CONFERENCE

As you’ll be able to see in the video below, The Undertaker made his entrance on the stage complete with the lights turning off, his theme music and his video playing on the screens before interrupting WWE senior vice president of special events, John Saboor.

Obviously, while he was in character he was never going to deliver a lengthy message, but he did share a few words in front of the cameras.

He said: “So I guess there’s only one more thing to say, let the good times roll.”

His comments were met with cheers as he left the stage, but most of the excitement will undoubtedly fall on the fact that with this appearance – as well as the event returning to New Orleans – it probably means The Undertaker will be at WrestleMania next year.

What are your thoughts on WrestleMania 34 returning to New Orleans? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

