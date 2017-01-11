The Dallas Cowboys already have one of the largest fanbases in all of U.S. sports, but the team is still willing to add more.

According to the Cowboys' Twitter page, anyone who wants to hop on the Dallas bandwagon is invited to fill out an "official bandwagon fan application," which includes various trivia and background questions about the interested fan.

As "America's Team" prepares for a divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, it seems all fans are welcome to cheer on the squad that hasn't won a Super Bowl since 1996.

The application, which can be seen below, features pictures of four Cowboy players and asks applicants to name them:

Various other questions ask whether a fan has ever rooted for a Dallas rival and whether the applicant is opposed to working on Thanksgiving (since the Cowboys always host a game on that day).

Only one year removed from a dismal 4-12 campaign, it's not surprising that many former Cowboy fans are coming out of the woodworks and many other new fans are riding the team's success thus far this season.

Naturally, diehard Cowboy fans will hate this post, as most diehard fans hate it when bandwagon fans try to hop in on a team's success without suffering through the hard times. (Several generations of Chicago Cubs diehards know what that feels like.)

However, whoever runs the Cowboys' Twitter account deserves a raise, because this hilarious bandwagon fan application is a great way to poke fun at football fans and also lighten the mood before an important playoff game.

