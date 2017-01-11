In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas Cowboys roll out 'official' bandwagon fan application

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Dallas Cowboys already have one of the largest fanbases in all of U.S. sports, but the team is still willing to add more.

According to the Cowboys' Twitter page, anyone who wants to hop on the Dallas bandwagon is invited to fill out an "official bandwagon fan application," which includes various trivia and background questions about the interested fan.

As "America's Team" prepares for a divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, it seems all fans are welcome to cheer on the squad that hasn't won a Super Bowl since 1996.

The application, which can be seen below, features pictures of four Cowboy players and asks applicants to name them:

Various other questions ask whether a fan has ever rooted for a Dallas rival and whether the applicant is opposed to working on Thanksgiving (since the Cowboys always host a game on that day).

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ezekiel Elliott's brilliant seven-word tweet after being involved in 'car accident'

Ezekiel Elliott's brilliant seven-word tweet after being involved in 'car accident'

WATCH: Tom Brady has the worst The Rock impression in the world

WATCH: Tom Brady has the worst The Rock impression in the world

WWE's 2007 Royal Rumble - Where are the 30 participants now?

WWE's 2007 Royal Rumble - Where are the 30 participants now?

Mick Foley’s interesting tweet hints at major change on RAW

Mick Foley’s interesting tweet hints at major change on RAW

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

Man United could now move for potential Carrick replacement in January

Man United could now move for potential Carrick replacement in January

Only one year removed from a dismal 4-12 campaign, it's not surprising that many former Cowboy fans are coming out of the woodworks and many other new fans are riding the team's success thus far this season.

Naturally, diehard Cowboy fans will hate this post, as most diehard fans hate it when bandwagon fans try to hop in on a team's success without suffering through the hard times. (Several generations of Chicago Cubs diehards know what that feels like.)

However, whoever runs the Cowboys' Twitter account deserves a raise, because this hilarious bandwagon fan application is a great way to poke fun at football fans and also lighten the mood before an important playoff game.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Green Bay Packers
NFC
Dak Prescott
NFL Playoffs
NFC East
Tony Romo
Dallas Cowboys
NFL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again