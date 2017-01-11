Official online NBA destination in the UK

Joel Embiid.

Joel Embiid enlists Sam Hinkie’s help to get himself into All-Star game

Philadelphia Sixers rookie phenom Joel Embiid has been on a mission to be an All-Star starter this year and he’s looking for votes from anywhere he can get them from.

The former Jayhawk enlisted the help of the man who drafted him yesterday as he approached Sam Hinkie on Twitter looking for his vote.

Hinkie obviously still backs Embiid, who has been keeping his legacy alive in the City of Brotherly love and uses one of the former general manager’s favorite phrases as his nickname.

When The Process discovered his old executive had his back, the young big man was beyond ecstatic about the show of support.

Things haven’t gone amazing for the Sixers this year as they sit at 10-25 and look to continue to develop both Embiid and Ben Simmons as their young core.

Recently, he said his goal for the season is to make the playoffs. That goal may be unlikely, but you have to like the kid’s spirit.

Spirit and humor are two things that just might land the rookie sensation right in the middle of the NBA’s All-Star festivities in New Orleans in a month.

As it stands, rookies making the mid-season exhibition are rare, but not out of the realm of possibility.

Until the results are announced, he can only hope that the voting process has his back. We know Sam Hinkie does now though.

