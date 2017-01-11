Eddie Hearn has confirmed that he has been holding talks over a potential bout between Kell Brook and Manny Pacquiao.

However, the promoter retains that an all-British fight between Brook and Amir Khan remains his top priority.

He told Sky Sports: "Obviously, our priority is the big British fight with Amir and we also have the Errol Spence Jr fight. Either way, Kell's future will be mapped out in the next month."

It's set to be a big year for Brook, even without a battle against Pacquiao, after the British star suffered a broken eye socket against Gennady Golovkin last September.

Pacquiao himself has a fight lined up this year, when he goes up against Australia's Jeff Horn this April. Any potential fight between Brook and Pacquiao would happen as part of a planned world tour for the Filipino.

Talking to Sky Sports, Hearn confirmed that he has spoken to Bob Arum (Pacquiao's promoter) about any potential bout.

"I have been speaking with Bob Arum about a Kell Brook versus Manny Pacquiao fight.

"We are ready to go with that right now, but I think they like the idea of fighting Horn first, so we will now try and work for an Autumn fight."

A fight between Pacquiao and Brook sounds like an exciting prospect, but, for now at least, Khan remains Brook's main target after his mandatory IBF welterweight title defence against Errol Spence Jr.

Lindsey E. Tucker, IBF championships chairman, expects the Spence fight to happen soon, with a decision to be made by February.

"Errol Spence Jr won two eliminator bouts to become the mandatory challenger, so he's the mandatory.

"It was due on... December 26, but unfortunately Kell Brook got injured, so we have to give him some additional time.

"There is no deadline, we notify him in February to start the negotiations, the ball starts to roll."

Brook has a big year ahead of him, especially with a potential fight against Pacquiao on the cards.

