Liverpool travel to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon in one of the most important north-west derbies in recent memory.

With both going strong in the Premier League, victory for either would see them bolster their respective title bids, though United are currently 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

And to mark the occasion, club legends Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have been reflecting on previous clashes between the English giants.

Always jam-packed with action and controversy, United and Liverpool's rivalry never fails to deliver and that sentiment evoked one particular memory for Neville and Carragher.

Back in 2010, during a 2-1 win for United at Old Trafford, the pair were involved in a heated clash after Howard Webb gave a penalty against Javier Mascherano for a challenge on Antonio Valencia.

Wayne Rooney eventually scored after missing his initial spot-kick, but it was Neville and Carragher's bust-up before hand that fans remember most.

Here's how they recalled the famous incident, explaining exactly what happened on March 21 (click HERE to watch a video of their conversation).

NEVILLE: "Mascherano had pulled down or tripped someone, I can't remember who he tripped, maybe [Cristiano] Ronaldo (it was Valencia)."

CARRAGHER: "He hadn't been sent off yet and you were in the middle trying to get him sent off."

NEVILLE: "I went straight to the referee because one of the big things in these games is if you can get someone sent off, you do it straight away.

He (Carragher) knew what I was doing and he would've done the same, by the way. In those days, you would go to the referee, talk to him and say 'are you going to make a decision?'"

CARRAGHER: "I was trying to stop him getting to the referee because I knew what was coming.

My first reaction was to push Mascherano because he pulled someone's shirt back, and they came at an angle and there was no need to pull the shirt. He didn't have to do what he did."

NEVILLE: "It wasn't a red but it was a red. When Mascherano played for Liverpool, would you think he would've gone on to do what he did for Barcelona?"

CARRAGHER: "No I wouldn't. I always thought he was a top player, but not a Barcelona type of player.

To be honest, when he went there, he wasn't quick enough with the ball to move it so I think they've actually reinvented him at centre-back."

NEVILLE: "That was a pretty regular happening in Liverpool v United games, players moving each other away from the referee."

So there you have it: Neville tried to get Mascherano sent off and Carragher, who knew exactly what Neville was doing, tried to stop him. Here's hoping for some of the same on Sunday.

