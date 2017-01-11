Official online NBA destination in the UK

Steve Kerr.

Steve Kerr hilariously trolls the Cleveland Cavaliers’ scoreboard

If you didn’t know by now, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors have an honest to goodness rivalry going on.

The shots going back and forth between both rosters have gotten so bad that the coaches are even getting in on the act now.

Steve Kerr decided to throw some subtle shade at the Cavs recently when he was told about the size of Sacramento’s new scoreboard in their arena.

He joked about it possibly having a feature like Cleveland’s which has a section called “The Diff”, which lets fans easily know what the difference between the two scores are.

Kerr said: “Does it say ‘The Diff’ on it? Like Cleveland’s? Like, that’s always good, you know? In case you can’t do math, we’re up 12. OK, thanks.”

Subtracting the leading score from the trailing one isn’t some great feat of math-based dexterity, but still such a feature is still helpful to visitors to the arena and young fans.

At the core, this is just another moment where the two squads take the opportunity to stoke the fire of competition that is already raging between the Bay and the Rust Belt.

Animosity between these two squads is only going to grow as we approach the playoffs and they will face each other on Monday night as the Cavs visit Oracle.

After that matchup, there will be another chapter in this saga that doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon.

