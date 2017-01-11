Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jericho made the kind donation.

Chris Jericho makes huge donation for the funeral of former WWE star

Former WWE and WCW star Timothy Smith sadly passed away this past Monday, with WrestlingInc.com reporting that it was due to complications from kidney failure.

The 55-year-old was also known by the ring names Rex King and Timothy Well, and WWE fans may know him for his Well Dunn tag team with Steve Doll.

FUNERAL COSTS

His name may also ring a bell with fans, as he was named as one of the wrestlers in the class-action lawsuit which was filed in July 2016 by lawyer Konstantine Kyros, alleging that WWE concealed the risks of traumatic brain injuries.

His family have set up a GoFundMe page in order to help with funeral costs, asking for $2,500.

As of this writing, the goal has been surpassed with 12 people accumulating a total of $3,135, and one of those just happens to be from new United States Champion, Chris Jericho.

Jericho is known to donate money to several causes on GoFundMe, and his latest kind gesture just further solidifies why he’s held in high regard by fans and colleagues.

GENEROUS DONATION FROM Y2J

As you’ll be able to see in the image below, Jericho made the donation under his real name, Chris Irvine, donating $2,500 and leaving a message.

He posted: “Rex was a good guy who was always good to me! Hopefully he has found peace and is with the Lord now. –CJ.”

p1b6779p921jrcvci16uq1dt92tg9.jpg

Judging by the comments on the Reddit thread where the story was originally brought to attention, fans continue to praise Jericho for being the type of individual that he is.

What do you make of Chris Jericho’s kind gesture on GoFundMe? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

