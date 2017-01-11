Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Chelsea may have lost their first Premier League match since September last week but the mood at Stamford Bridge is still sky high.

Antonio Conte's men put the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham behind them with a convincing 4-1 victory against Peterborough in the FA Cup over the weekend.

And various videos have emerged from the Chelsea camp over the last few days to further prove the Spurs loss was just a minor blip.

They face a trip to the King Power Stadium to play the Premier League champions Leicester on Saturday and ahead of the clash, Willian has shared a couple of clips from training on his Instagram account.

If Claudio Ranieri and co. weren't already well aware of the task ahead, Chelsea's Brazilian star has sent them a gentle reminder by posting a couple of brilliant goals he scored past Asmir Begovic earlier today.

But as you will see for yourselves in the posts below, Willian's intent wasn't to scare Leicester but to actually troll Begovic.

The first one, Willian has the ball laid off to him, takes one touch to get it out of his feet and then produces a fine curling strike that the Blues' backup goalkeeper never even got close to.

"Sorry @asmir1," accompanied the post sent out to Willian's 4 million followers.

However, the 28-year-old wasn't finished there and rubbed more salt into Begovic's wounds with another post shortly after.

This time, Willian controls a high ball on his thigh, before setting himself up for a powerful volley. Again, Begovic could do little more than spectate as the strike flew past him.

"Sorry again mate @asmir1," the second caption read, ouch.

The Brazilian international has been in fine form so far this term and the second-half goal against Peterborough was his sixth of the season from 16 appearances.

And Leicester cannot afford to give him any space on Saturday if they are to avoid the same treatment Begovic received today.

