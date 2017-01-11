In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Jordy Nelson.

Jordy Nelson may wear a kevlar vest in order to play against the Dallas Cowboys

Jordy Nelson didn't see much action in Sunday's NFC Wildcard Playoff victory over the New York Giants.

The Green Bay Packers' star receiver was speared by Giants' corner Leon Hall in the second quarter, taking Hall's helmet directly to his ribcage.

After having an impressive season following an ACL tear in 2015, Nelson doesn't want a couple of broken ribs to end his 2016 campaign.

Therefore, according to Sports Illustrated's Andrew Perloff, Nelson might take a page out of Michael Vick's book and wear a kevlar vest to protect his injured ribs:

Even with a kevlar vest, it's still unlikely Nelson can play this weekend. However, it's never smart to count Nelson out. After all, when he tore his ACL in a preseason game in 2015, Nelson still managed to jog off the field.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, one of Nelson's best friends on the team, told Perloff that the receiver was still in a lot of pain as recently as Tuesday:

Rodgers relied heavily on Nelson this season, completing 97 passes to his favorite target for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Packers have won seven straight games, thanks in large part to Nelson's late-season heroics, but they face a very tough test in Dallas on Sunday against the 13-3 Cowboys.

The Cowboys visited Lambeau Field during the regular season and came away with a 30-16 victory, so the Packers will have to switch up their strategy if they want things to end differently this time around.

