After becoming UFC Bantamweight champion with victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC, Cody Garbrandt wasted no time in calling for the big fights.

“I know I could go up and fight with Jose Aldo,” Garbrandt said, per MMA Fighting. He has wins over my teammates, he’s a legend, and I’d like to test his chin.

“And I could also have the biggest fight with Conor [McGregor]. I could easily go up.

Article continues below

“I feel like I’m one of the biggest draws. I’m the biggest draw for Conor in the division, you know what I mean? I’m a rising star."

Garbrandt’s cocksure style would certainly make a bout against McGregor interesting. And the fact that the pair have previous only adds to the intrigue.

Article continues below

Ultimate Fighter 22 scuffle

When McGregor appeared as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter 22, he challenged Urijah Faber on the developing situation surrounding ex-Team Alpha Male member TJ Dillashaw, calling the former Bantamweight champ a “snake in the grass”.

"Where's the little weasel?” McGregor asked. “Has he got Duane [Ludwig] with him? Him and Duane to come over and take over the show. They'll take over your gym; they'll take over the show too, I'm sure. That's what people do to you, they just run you over."

That antagonised Garbrandt, who wasn’t willing to let McGregor speak about his teammate that way and got into a scuffle with the Notorious.

Check out the incident below.

Mystic Mac’s prediction turned out to be true, of course, with Dillashaw leaving the team in October 2015.

T.J. lost his Bantamweight belt to Cruz, who surrendered it to Garbrandt.

And given the events of the past week, it seems highly likely No Love’s first defence will be against his former teammate.

Garbrandt: Conor was right about T.J.

Dillashaw claimed Garbrandt was trying to duck him, per MMA Fighting, and even said he received a text message from the new champion enquiring about the possibility of joining him at Ludwig’s Elevation Fight Team.

That’s rubbish, according to Garbrandt, who is now in agreement with McGregor that Dillashaw is a “little snake”.

When someone pointed out that Garbrandt started a scrap with the Lightweight champion over something he now agreed with, the Team Alpha Male star said that wasn't the case.

One imagines McGregor would have a pretty strong interest in a fight between the two ex-teammates.

Who would win in a fight between Garbrandt and Dillashaw? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms