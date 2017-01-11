If rumours are to be believed, then the saga between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson could finally be coming to an end at UFC 209.

The pay-per-view takes place on March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada and the main event will see Tyron Woodley defend his welterweight crown against Stephen Thompson, following their draw at UFC 205.

UFC 209

Alistair Overeem vs. Mark Hunt is another announced bout, but all eyes could be on The Eagle and El Cucuy after months of verbal haymakers seemingly going nowhere.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, according to MMAWeekly, it’s only a matter of time before their contest is officially announced.

Based on comments from UFC president Dana White before the 207 event, it didn’t sound like they would be meeting in the Octagon any time soon.

Article continues below

THE EAGLE VS EL CUCUY?

The rumours started once more last week when the dangerous Dagestani shared an Instagram post of him finally entering his fight camp - with no opponent announced.

Not only that, though, as in the tweet you can see below, Ferguson was more direct in announcing that he’ll be fighting Khabib at UFC 209.

He posted: “USADA showed up & I responded. See you March 4 @TeamKhabib & we will settle this once & for all inside the Octagon at #UFC209.”

MMAJunkie have gone on to report that there has been a verbal agreement, and the only thing left to do is sign the contract for a fight expected to be for the interim lightweight title while Conor McGregor is on paternity leave.

Will Tony Ferguson be able to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov if they fight at UFC 209? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms