Floyd Mayweather has sensationally claimed he offered Conor McGregor £12 million for a boxing bout.

Mayweather, who retired in September 2015 after defeating Andre Berto, ended his career with an unbeaten 49-0 record.

Since Mayweather's retirement, McGregor has risen even further into superstardom, becoming the first ever double UFC champion.

Article continues below

Their rivalry has been well-documented, with the pair regularly exchanging insults at each other, with McGregor wanting a fight with the unbeaten boxer.

Mayweather has confirmed that there is an offer on the table, telling ESPN's First Take: "Conor McGregor keeps telling everybody he wants the fight. Let's make it happen.

Article continues below

"We tried to make the McGregor fight. My number was a guaranteed $100million (£83m). We offered him $15m (£12m).

"We're the A-side and I don't know how much he has made but I'm pretty sure he hasn't made $2m in an MMA bout.

"We can talk about splitting the PPV but we are the A-side. How can a guy talk about $20m or $30m if he’s not made eight or nine?

"Is the fight going to happen? We're working on it."

The Irishman has previously demanded a $100 million pay package to fight Mayweather, and is now in the middle of a break from MMA ahead of becoming a father.

McGregor has previously stated he's up for the fight, saying he would "break his face" in reference to 'Money' Mayweather.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms