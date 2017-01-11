Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Mayweather has been retired since he defeated Andre Berto in September 2015.

Floyd Mayweather offered Conor McGregor ridiculous fee to meet in boxing match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Floyd Mayweather has sensationally claimed he offered Conor McGregor £12 million for a boxing bout.

Mayweather, who retired in September 2015 after defeating Andre Berto, ended his career with an unbeaten 49-0 record.

Since Mayweather's retirement, McGregor has risen even further into superstardom, becoming the first ever double UFC champion.

Article continues below

Their rivalry has been well-documented, with the pair regularly exchanging insults at each other, with McGregor wanting a fight with the unbeaten boxer.

Mayweather has confirmed that there is an offer on the table, telling ESPN's First Take: "Conor McGregor keeps telling everybody he wants the fight. Let's make it happen.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ezekiel Elliott's brilliant seven-word tweet after being involved in 'car accident'

Ezekiel Elliott's brilliant seven-word tweet after being involved in 'car accident'

WATCH: Tom Brady has the worst The Rock impression in the world

WATCH: Tom Brady has the worst The Rock impression in the world

WWE's 2007 Royal Rumble - Where are the 30 participants now?

WWE's 2007 Royal Rumble - Where are the 30 participants now?

Mick Foley’s interesting tweet hints at major change on RAW

Mick Foley’s interesting tweet hints at major change on RAW

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

Ronaldo responds to Michael Owen's brutal tweet about his weight

Man United could now move for potential Carrick replacement in January

Man United could now move for potential Carrick replacement in January

"We tried to make the McGregor fight. My number was a guaranteed $100million (£83m). We offered him $15m (£12m).

"We're the A-side and I don't know how much he has made but I'm pretty sure he hasn't made $2m in an MMA bout.

"We can talk about splitting the PPV but we are the A-side. How can a guy talk about $20m or $30m if he’s not made eight or nine?

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat

"Is the fight going to happen? We're working on it."

The Irishman has previously demanded a $100 million pay package to fight Mayweather, and is now in the middle of a break from MMA ahead of becoming a father.

McGregor has previously stated he's up for the fight, saying he would "break his face" in reference to 'Money' Mayweather.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing
Muhammad Ali

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again