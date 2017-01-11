Official online NBA destination in the UK

Paul Millsap.

Paul Millsap has addressed the rumours about his Atlanta Hawks future

After fears of a total rebuild in Atlanta, it looks like the Hawks are going to go ahead and make a run at the playoffs after all.

Kyle Korver was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week in a move that many observers thought was signaling the end of the franchises’ run toward the Eastern Conference crown.

Now, reports are out that All-Star power forward Paul Millsap will not be dealt and that the Hawks are pushing forward to try and contend in the East for at least this year.

Millsap was personally assured by management that he would not be moved before the trade deadline in a few weeks.

He told ESPN: “Now everybody can stop talking about it. I can stop thinking about it and just focus on basketball.”

According to reports, the market for the 31-year-old was hot and most organizations would have been eager to trade for the All-Star power forward.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Atlanta Hawks

Now, they will have to hope that they can effectively pitch him in free agency because he isn’t going anywhere.

Coincidentally, Atlanta went on a six game winning streak at the same time that the club was listening to offers for their oldest star.

With their immediate future settled, the team will have to ensure that they can win and advance in the playoffs to convince him to stick around.

Read more

