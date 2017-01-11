Rio Ferdinand was a fantastic centre-back during his heydey at Manchester United.

Strong, fast and an excellent reader of the game, the Englishman had everything you could possibly want from a defender and played a huge role in United's dominance throughout the noughties.

His trophy collection reads as follows: six Premier League titles, three League Cups, six Community Shields and one Champions League.

Article continues below

Retirement in 2015 saw Ferdinand turn to punditry and he now spends his days working for BT Sport analysing Premier League and Champions League games.

But judging by his latest Twitter post, the 38-year-old might just have a future in boxing - well, probably not.

Article continues below

In the hilarious video below, Ferdinand can be seen wearing a pair of boxing gloves and working the pads with his personal trainer.

The United legend starts by throwing a number of quick-fire jabs before some hooks and then some uppercuts, but it's his comments in between each round that's most brilliant.

Ferdinand not only calls out WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew, but challenges David Haye and Anthony Joshua to fights.

"I'LL TAKE YOU OUT, AJ!"

Before his round of jabs, he says: "Tony Bellew. I'm here, I'm waiting, I'm ready pal. Are you ready?"

He then turns to Haye: "David Haye. You want some? I'm here mate, I'm here, working!"

Then it was Joshua's turn: "AJ. We had [a] holiday together mate, Dubai. I'll take you out. I will cut you down!"

Ferdinand starts up on the pads again at this point, shouting: "I'll take you out, AJ! You want some? Come on, son!"

Never change, Rio.

The holiday Ferdinand refers to was spending New Year with Joshua and golfer Lee Westwood in Dubai where, as you can imagine, he took plenty more videos for his social media followers.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms