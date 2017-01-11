Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Novak Djokovic plays wheelchair tennis for the first time

The 2017 tennis season properly kicks off next week with the Australian Open - the first major of the year.

All of the big guns will be there. Novak Djokovic is currently the favourite to win it for the third straight year but world number one Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and even Roger Federer will all harbour hopes of causing an upset.

The first round of matches take place on Monday, however, many stars of the sport are already in Melbourne preparing for the tournament.

But we're fairly sure Djokovic is the only one getting himself into shape for the tournament by trying out different sports such as Aussie Rules, Netball, Football and Cricket.

It was all part of a 'Night with Novak' event set up to raise money for Djokovic's foundation.

And the whole thing was streamed live on Facebook so you see the Serbian's mixed fortunes at each sport by scrolling down.

However, there was one brief moment that particularly caught our eye and it was actually when Novak attempted the sport closest to his own.

A Night With Novak

The 29-year-old was joined on court by Dylan Alcott, an Olympic champion at wheelchair tennis, who invited him to attempt a couple of rallies from a wheelchair.

If you skip to roughly 1:53:20 into the video, you can see that while Djokovic might be one of the best in the world with two legs, without them he is pretty poor.

In fairness, going up against an Olympic champion first up is a pretty tough challenge and initially, Djokovic looked in his element.

But that abruptly ended once Alcott sent over a wider shot and Djokovic struggled to move into a position where he could actually hit it back.

Although it makes for quite humorous viewing, it does also show just how skilful wheelchair players are.

A Night With Novak

Nevertheless, Djokovic will be hoping he has better luck next week at the Margaret Court Arena.

After losing his crown as the world's best player to Murray in 2016, his goal for the new year is simple: return to the top of the ATP rankings.

